Moscow Says Concerned by US Move to Deploy Reconnaissance Drones Squadron in Poland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Moscow is concerned by the Washington-Warsaw decision that the United States will establish a reconnaissance squadron of its MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles in Poland, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Of course, we are concerned. This reflects the policy of fanning military tensions in Europe, especially on the so-called NATO's eastern flank. Largely destabilizing and escalating programs are being implemented under spurious pretexts," Ryabkov told reporters.