Moscow Says Conducted Successful Strike On Ukraine Military, Energy Facilities On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russian armed forces launched successful missile strikes on Ukraine's military control system and related energy facilities on November 15, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On November 15, Russian Armed Forces inflicted a massive strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons on Ukraine's military command system and related energy facilities," the ministry said.

The ministry underscored that all designated targets were hit.

