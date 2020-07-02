UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affect Russia-Japan Joint Activity In Kurils

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:43 PM

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affect Russia-Japan Joint Activity in Kurils

The introduction of amendments to the Russian constitution will not have any influence on the Russian-Japanese joint economic activities in the Kuril Islands, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The introduction of amendments to the Russian constitution will not have any influence on the Russian-Japanese joint economic activities in the Kuril Islands, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Thursday.

The amendments aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.

"I do not think that the approved constitutional amendments will anyhow affect the promotion of our countries' joint economic activities in the Southern Kurils," Morgulov said in an online interview, noting that active negotiations on the matter are underway.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that Russia had always pointed, at negotiations with the Japanese partners, to the need for them to fully recognize the results of World War II, including Russia's sovereignty over the disputed islands.

Related Topics

Russia World War

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

37 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

38 seconds ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

39 seconds ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

41 seconds ago

French watchdog reports drop in toxic diaper chemi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.