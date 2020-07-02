Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affect Russia-Japan Joint Activity in Kurils

The introduction of amendments to the Russian constitution will not have any influence on the Russian-Japanese joint economic activities in the Kuril Islands, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Thursday

The amendments aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.

"I do not think that the approved constitutional amendments will anyhow affect the promotion of our countries' joint economic activities in the Southern Kurils," Morgulov said in an online interview, noting that active negotiations on the matter are underway.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that Russia had always pointed, at negotiations with the Japanese partners, to the need for them to fully recognize the results of World War II, including Russia's sovereignty over the disputed islands.