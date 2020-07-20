Moscow has created its own scheme to repatriate its citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic in the view of international experience, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday at an online press conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Moscow has created its own scheme to repatriate its citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic in the view of international experience, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday at an online press conference.

"We tried to study it [international experience] on the move, we tried to analyze the best practices that existed before and that were created again 'off the wheel' in these countries. But somehow we invented our own model," Zakharova said, adding that it has all been done for the first time.

According to the spokeswoman, the Russian scheme differs from other countries' models by the continuity of repatriation flights. The second feature is that different parties joined efforts to return those abroad to their homeland.

"Just the other day, I met with Ambassador of Germany [Geza Andreas von Geyr] and thanked him for the experience that Germany provided to us and to conduct such an operation for its citizens. He was very important to us. The US has worked well and are working with their citizens. They know very well what PR is, we still have to learn, but one way or another we took their experience as a basis.

And many, many other countries, from which we generally learned something somewhere, somewhere looked at something, somewhere copied something, but the result was our own scheme," Zakharova added.

In addition, the diplomat said that Russia had just carried out a unique African Ring Operation to repatriate 209 people, fully sponsored by the benefactors. Over four days, a plane made stops in seven African countries picking up Russian citizens stranded in nine of the continent's nations.

"These people have waited more than a week, or a month for this opportunity. They did not have such an opportunity and they would not have had it in the near future because there is no internal logistics, no regional logistics that would allow them to get to the points where we have [ordinary] repatriation flights. So they would not have been able to leave without a repatriation flight like this [African Ring Operation]," the spokeswoman said.

Zakharova added that over the four months, a special section dedicated to repatriation flights was developed on the ministry's website.