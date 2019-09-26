Moscow Says Decision-Making Procedures for Syrian Constitutional Committee Ready

The procedures that the freshly formed Syrian Constitutional Committee will follow in its decision-making processes have been agreed on, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The procedures that the freshly formed Syrian Constitutional Committee will follow in its decision-making processes have been agreed on, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters on Thursday.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the committee had been officially formed and said the body would be convened in the coming weeks.

"Two important aspects have been agreed for launching the constitutional committee. The first is the composition, the list of Names, and it required much effort, a long time.

We actively worked together with two other Astana guarantors [Turkey and Iran]. And the second part of the package is rules and procedures. They are also agreed between the parties and contain necessary decision-making procedures," Vershinin said.

The Syrian government and opposition, and civil society are represented equally within the 150-member body, which will be tasked with rewriting the national constitution.

The landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi.