Moscow Says Decision of 4 EU States to Limit Grain Exports From Ukraine Blow to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The decision of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria to limit grain exports from Ukraine is a blow to the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Zelenskyy regime received another blow from its closest Eastern European 'friends' ” Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria that, due to the protests of their own farmers and falling domestic prices, temporarily stopped the export of Ukrainian grain and are going to include its other agricultural products in the black list," the ministry said in a statement.

Romania intends to follow the example of these states, the statement added.