UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Decision Of 4 EU States To Limit Grain Exports From Ukraine Blow To Kiev

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Moscow Says Decision of 4 EU States to Limit Grain Exports From Ukraine Blow to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The decision of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria to limit grain exports from Ukraine is a blow to the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Zelenskyy regime received another blow from its closest Eastern European 'friends' ” Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Bulgaria that, due to the protests of their own farmers and falling domestic prices, temporarily stopped the export of Ukrainian grain and are going to include its other agricultural products in the black list," the ministry said in a statement.

Romania intends to follow the example of these states, the statement added.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Bulgaria Poland Slovakia Hungary From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from hea ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from heads of Arab, Islamic states

14 minutes ago
 Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with he ..

Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with heritage-rooted activities

14 minutes ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being obse ..

Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being observed today

1 hour ago
 UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in chi ..

UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in childhood vaccines, with 44% drop ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zahe ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

1 hour ago
 Action on Climate and Trade initiative aims to hel ..

Action on Climate and Trade initiative aims to help developing countries meet c ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.