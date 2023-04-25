UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Denies Entry To Number Of Moldovan Officials As Chisinau Joined EU Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Moscow Says Denies Entry to Number of Moldovan Officials as Chisinau Joined EU Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had informed Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Lilian Darii of the decision to deny entry to a number of Moldovan officials in response to Chisinau joining EU sanctions against Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Darii arriaved at the ministry in connection with Chisinau's decision to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata. The ambassador spent about 20 minutes at the building. The Russian ministry has expressed a strong protest to the ambassador over ongoing unfriendly steps towards Russia by Chisinau.

"The head of the Moldovan diplomatic mission was informed about the decision to close the entry to Russia for a number of officials of Moldova in response to their regular anti-Russian statements, as well as the joining of Chisinau to the EU sanctions (against Moscow)," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also handed Darii a note that declares an employee of the Moldovan Embassy persona non grata "as a response to the unmotivated decision of the Moldovan authorities of April 19 to declare an employee of the Russian Embassy in Moldova persona non grata."

