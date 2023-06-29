Open Menu

Moscow Says Deputy Foreign Minister Participates In Conference On Withdrawal From CFE

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov took part in the conference on Russia's withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"On June 29, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, heading an interdepartmental delegation, took part in a conference to consider issues related to Russia's withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe," the statement said.

The Russian delegation underscored at the conference in Vienna that its decision is irreversible in nature, the ministry added.

