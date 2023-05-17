Moscow Says Destroyed 5 Patriot Air Defense Systems by Kinzhal Missile Strike in Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) A Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile destroyed on May 16 five Patriot air defense launchers and a multifunctional radar station in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"According to verified information, as a result of a strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kiev a multifunctional radar station, as well as five launchers of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system manufactured by the United States were hit and completely destroyed on May 16, 2023," the ministry said.