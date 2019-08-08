UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Deutsche Welle's Actions Are Attempt To Interfere In Russia's Affairs

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:11 PM

Moscow Says Deutsche Welle's Actions Are Attempt to Interfere in Russia's Affairs

The calls by German television and radio company Deutsche Welle to take part in unauthorized protests in Moscow are an attempt by the media corporation to interfere in Russia's internal affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The calls by German television and radio company Deutsche Welle to take part in unauthorized protests in Moscow are an attempt by the media corporation to interfere in Russia's internal affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

It said that during a conversation at the ministry with Germany's charge d'affaires in Russia, Beate Grzeski, Moscow drew the German side's attention to the "inadmissibility of the actions" by Deutsche Welle, "expressed in a direct call in social networks on Moscow residents to participate in unauthorized mass events."

"We emphasized that such media escapades are contrary to the norms of professional journalistic ethics and constitute an attempt by the German media corporation to meddle in the internal affairs of Russia," the statement said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Company Germany Media TV

Recent Stories

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

45 minutes ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

45 minutes ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

60 minutes ago

Exhibition of painting opened at National Art Gall ..

4 minutes ago

North Korea's Launches Urge US to Commit to Singap ..

4 minutes ago

Pentagon Confirms Establishing With Turkey Joint O ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.