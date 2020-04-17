UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Dialogue With US On Hypersonic Arms Impossible Without Certain Preconditions

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Moscow Says Dialogue With US on Hypersonic Arms Impossible Without Certain Preconditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia cannot have a dialogue with the United States on new Russian hypersonic weapons without a thorough discussion of US hypersonic projects, its plans to create a global anti-missile system and to deploy weapons in space, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday, stressing that this was an indisputable precondition of the dialogue.

"As for some of our new systems, which Americans have been recently calling 'exotic', we are not trying to escape dialogue. However, I want to stress that we will be discussing these systems in a vacuum, this is not just a topic for discussion that does not depend on other circumstances. On the contrary, there is a strict precondition for the beginning of this dialogue and it cannot be canceled: the US' agreement to discuss US programs and projects that we are concerned over," Ryabkov said.

Russia is concerned over the US' plans to create a global anti-missile system, to deploy weapons in space, as well as some plans related to hypersonic arms, the deputy foreign minister explained.

"We cannot ignore these projects of the US military, since we see them as highly destabilizing in terms of the strategic sphere," Ryabkov said.

Russia believes that the strategic stability dialogue with the US can only be complex, and is firmly committed to being guided exclusively by the goal of ensuring the national security, Ryabkov noted.

Related Topics

Russia United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 17, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development carri ..

9 hours ago

OECD rallies efforts to weather COVID-19 crisis

9 hours ago

Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls ..

10 hours ago

No evidence of COVID-19 spreading through mail or ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.