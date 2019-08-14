Moscow Says Diplomas of Crimean Universities Have Equal Status to All Issued Across Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that diplomas of Crimean universities have the same status as similar documents issued throughout Russia, while expressing hope that Russian offices of Danone and PepsiCo companies are not trying to discriminate against Crimean graduates by refusing to hire them.

The ministry's remarks come as participants of the All-Russian Youth Educational Forum Terra Scientia said that Danone and PepsiCo refrain from employing graduates from Crimean universities.

"In this regard, we would like to remind you once again that in March 2014 Crimea became an integral part of the Russian Federation through free will of Crimean people. Diplomas of universities located in the Republic of Crimea, of course, have the same status as similar documents issued by any other university in our country. Their programs and teaching methodology meet the highest Russian and international standards," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

The ministry expressed hope that these claims were not connected with the companies' alleged discrimination against Crimean residents.

"It is hoped that, in this case, we are not talking about an attempt by Russian offices of Danone and PepsiCo transnational corporations to discriminate against our citizens on the basis of territorial or any other principles," the ministry added.

Crimea held a referendum in March 2014 following a change of power in Kiev which the peninsula viewed as a coup. Almost 97 percent of those who voted in a regional referendum chose to join Russia. The results of the vote and Crimea's subsequent reunification with Russia are viewed by Ukraine and the West as illegitimate. Moscow, however, insists that the Crimean vote was administered in accordance with the international law.