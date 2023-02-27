UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Disappointed By South Korea's Decision To Expand Sanctions Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Moscow is disappointed by South Korea's decision to expand sanctions against Russia that will affect not only the bilateral relations, but also the cooperation on the Korean peninsula settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We are deeply disappointed with this decision, which is in line with the anti-Russian policy of the 'collective West' headed by Washington," Zakharova said in a statement.

The new South Korean restrictions demonstrated Seoul's limited ability to conduct an independent policy toward Russia, the spokeswoman added.

"This will undoubtedly damage Russian-South Korean cooperation, which has already seriously suffered after the Republic of Korea joined the first package of sanctions of the 'collective West.' The unfriendly actions of South Korea will affect the quality of cooperation between the two countries on the Korean peninsula settlement, in addition to the bilateral relations," Zakharova concluded.

