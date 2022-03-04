UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Discussed At Talks With Kiev Future Political Settlement In Ukraine

March 04, 2022

Moscow Says Discussed at Talks With Kiev Future Political Settlement in Ukraine

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The delegations of Ukraine and Russia at talks in Belarus have discussed the future political settlement of the conflict, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Thursday.

"We have just completed talks with the Ukrainian side, where we had a detailed discussion of all three blocks of issues, the military issue, the international issue, the humanitarian issue, as well as the future political settlement of the conflict," Medinsky said on air of RT broadcaster following the talks.

He noted that the positions of the parties were straightforward and recorded point by point.

"We managed to reach mutual understanding on some (issues), but the principal issue which was addressed today is the rescue of people, civilians who are in zones of military clashes," Medinsky said.

He clarified that the representatives of the Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries agreed on the regime to maintain humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilian population, including temporary cessation of hostilities.

"This is substantial progress," Medinsky added.

