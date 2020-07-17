UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Discussed Russian-NATO Relations At Strategic Stability Talks With France

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Moscow Says Discussed Russian-NATO Relations at Strategic Stability Talks With France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) European and global security, as well as Russia's relations with the European Union and NATO were on agenda of bilateral consultations with France in Paris on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The strategic stability talks were held in a 2+2 format. Russia was represented by deputy foreign ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Alexander Grushko, as well as Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin.

"A thorough exchange of views was held on European and global security, strategic stability, topical issues of non-proliferation and arms control, prevention of an arms race in space, as well as Russia-EU and Russia-NATO relations," the Russian ministry said in a press release.

The sides also discussed regional crises. With regard to Ukraine, they reiterated the importance of strict compliance with the Minsk agreements and the implementation of the decisions of the latest Normandy Four summit, which was held in December in Paris.

The officials noted that there is no alternative to a political settlement of the conflicts in Syria and Libya and agreed on the need to preserve the Iran nuclear deal. The situation in the Central African Republic and the Sahara-Sahel region was also reviewed.

Russia and France reaffirmed the importance of bilateral cooperation on pressing international issues, including information security, climate change and the coronavirus response, according to the press release.

The French Foreign Ministry earlier said that the consultations had focused on regional and international crises, including the situation in Iran, Libya, Syria and consequences of the pandemic.

