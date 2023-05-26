UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Documents Seized On Kharkiv Veterinary Institute's Work On US Bioprograms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russian Defense Ministry specialists have seized documents from a Askaniya-Nova Biosphere Reserve laboratory, confirming that the Kharkiv Institute of Experimental and Clinical Veterinary Medicine have worked on military biological projects of the Pentagon, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"Documents seized from a veterinary laboratory of the reserve confirm the involvement of the Kharkiv institute in the work within the framework of the US projects Yu-Pi-8, Pi-444 and preparation for the implementation of the Flu-Fly-Way project," Kirillov told reporters.

The projects aim at evaluating of the conditions under which the transmission of pathogens of economically significant infections can become uncontrollable, cause economic damage and create food security risks, the official added.

