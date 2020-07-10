UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Dutch Decision To File MH17 Claim Against Russia In ECHR Hinders Probe

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Moscow Says Dutch Decision to File MH17 Claim Against Russia in ECHR Hinders Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Netherlands' decision to file a case against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over its alleged role in the deadly crash of MH17 flight will affect the Russian-Dutch relations, result in further politicization of the probe and hinder the search for the truth, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We see the Hague's decision to turn to the ECHR over the Malaysian Boeing catastrophe as another blow to the Russian-Dutch relations.

From the very beginning, the Hague has been pursuing the policy of unilaterally putting on Russia the blame for the MH17 Flight crash. As events that enfolded during the six years that passed since the tragedy have shown, the Netherlands has been guided not by the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 2166 but exclusively by the anti-Russian logic ... We believe this step will only lead to further politicization and hinder the search for the truth," Zakharova said in a statement, released on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

