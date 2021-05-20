Moscow Says Escalation of Tensions in East Ukraine Shows Kiev Open to Military Option

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) A recent rise in violence in Donbas shows that the Ukrainian government is still open to a military solution to the years-long standoff with its eastern breakaway region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Thursday.

"We see Ukraine taking a tough line on Donbas and trying to rewrite the Minsk accords and basically change the order [in which agreements are implemented]. But last month's flare-up in Donbas showed that a military option is apparently still there ... on the table," he said on the sidelines of the Valdai discussion forum in Kazan.