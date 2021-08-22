Moscow Says EU Participation in Crimea Platform Summit to Negatively Affect Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The participation of a number of European leaders and high-ranking officials in Ukraine's Crimea Platform summit, scheduled for Monday, will negatively affect the relations between Moscow and Brussels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Sunday.

"Of course, [it will affect] negatively. And those who are going to participate in it understand this very well," Grushko said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

He further noted that Russia considers the Crimea Platform summit a political performance that has nothing to do with the international and legal realities, as well as the lives of people living in Crimea.

The Crimea Platform summit, a diplomatic initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is aimed at Kiev gaining support from the international community to retake control of the peninsula from Russia. Ukraine has invited the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries to participate in the summit.

The Crimean Peninsula re-joined Russia after nearly 97% of voters supported the move in a referendum in March 2014. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, did not recognize the referendum results and imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow deems the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging "historically closed."