Moscow Says EU Replaced Dialogue With Aggressive Rhetoric In Relations With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 10:11 PM

Moscow Says EU Replaced Dialogue With Aggressive Rhetoric in Relations With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed on Saturday claims made by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg that Moscow is not interested in dialogue with the European Union and stressed that contacts were blocked only after Brussels replaced dialogue with aggressive rhetoric and disinformation campaigns.

Earlier in the day, Schallenberg told the Austrian broadcaster O1 that the EU wanted a better dialogue with Moscow, but the latter was not interested in it. He called the relations between the two sides as "tense and burdened" and expressed hopes that further cooperation will be possible in such areas as climate and energy.

"This is not true.

There were many political, humanitarian, economic projects in which Russia and the EU participated together. But they were blocked when Brussels adopted anti-Russian sanctions and replaced dialogue with aggressive rhetoric, baseless accusations and disinformation campaigns," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

Relations with Russia will be on the agenda of the upcoming European Council summit, scheduled for May-24-25 in Brussels. An EU source told Sputnik that the bloc's leaders will instruct EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to prepare a report on the strategy of relations with Moscow similar to the one presented in March for Turkey. However, no major policy changes are expected.

