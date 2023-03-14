Moscow Says Expects African States to Attend Russia-Africa Summit Despite Western Threats

Moscow expects most African countries to participate in the 2023 Russia-Africa Summit despite Western threats and demands that they stop cooperation with the country, Oleg Ozerov, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Moscow expects most African countries to participate in the 2023 Russia-Africa Summit despite Western threats and demands that they stop cooperation with the country, Oleg Ozerov, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, said on Tuesday.

The first Russia-Africa Summit took place in October 2019 in the Russian resort city of Sochi. The second summit is scheduled for July 2023 and will be held in St. Petersburg.

"We, of course, count on the participation of most African countries in the second summit and are convinced that most heads of state will ignore the undisguised threats and outright blackmail from Western countries that demand an end to cooperation between African countries and Russia.

This, of course, will not happen," Ozerov said during the international forum on Russian-African cooperation.

The West is using political pretexts to displace Russia from African markets with a view to maintaining its own monopoly, as well political and economic dominance, Ozerov added.

The diplomat also said that Russia offered African countries an equal partnership, and during the second Russia-Africa summit, which would become a system-forming element in relations between the parties, a political declaration and a joint action plan would be adopted to ensure this partnership.