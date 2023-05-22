Moscow Says Expects Uzbek President to Take Part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Moscow expects that Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 24-25, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"We expect that Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will take part in the expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 24-25 this year," the ministry said.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov will also be on a working visit in Russia on May 21-22, and will hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The ministers are expected to discuss the issues of labor migration, according to the ministry.