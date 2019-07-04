Moscow Says Expressed Protest to Japan Over Materials for G20 Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russia expressed its protest to Tokyo due to the fact that the South Kuril Islands were designated as Japan 's territory in the materials for the G20 summit, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

The G20 website, among the materials on the Osaka summit, posted a video telling viewers about the city.

In the video, the Russian Kuril islands Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup and Habomai are designated as Japanese territories.

"In this connection, I can inform you that on July 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry handed a diplomat of the Japanese embassy in Russia a protest note about the use of the G20 summit materials, including audiovisual, by the Japanese side, in which the South Kuril Islands are designated as Japan's territory," Zakharova said at a briefing.