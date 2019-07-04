UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Expressed Protest To Japan Over Materials For G20 Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:46 PM

Moscow Says Expressed Protest to Japan Over Materials for G20 Summit

Russia expressed its protest to Tokyo due to the fact that the South Kuril Islands were designated as Japan's territory in the materials for the G20 summit, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russia expressed its protest to Tokyo due to the fact that the South Kuril Islands were designated as Japan's territory in the materials for the G20 summit, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

The G20 website, among the materials on the Osaka summit, posted a video telling viewers about the city.

In the video, the Russian Kuril islands Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup and Habomai are designated as Japanese territories.

"In this connection, I can inform you that on July 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry handed a diplomat of the Japanese embassy in Russia a protest note about the use of the G20 summit materials, including audiovisual, by the Japanese side, in which the South Kuril Islands are designated as Japan's territory," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Protest Russia Osaka Tokyo Japan July

Recent Stories

General Sports Authority holds meeting with nation ..

32 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan for proper mechanism to ..

34 seconds ago

240-bed Children Hospital to be constructed in Bah ..

36 seconds ago

Lecture on drawing at Alhamra Art Museum Cultural ..

37 seconds ago

FIA Faisalabad arrested 9 human smugglers in June

39 seconds ago

Three held with drugs in Multan

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.