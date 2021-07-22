Moscow Says Filing Complaint Against Ukraine With ECHR Long Overdue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Filing a complaint against Ukraine in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) was long overdue, and the current situation left Moscow no other choice, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said that Moscow is filing an inter-state complaint against Kiev in the ECHR.

"This step is long overdue.

The current situation in Ukraine left Russia no choice but to involve international courts," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia has all legal grounds for initiating a process in the ECHR since "it advocates for the European legal order," the ministry added.

"We expect an impartial and non-politicized attitude of the ECHR to the Russian complaint, as well as a thorough examination by the court of the materials and evidence presented by the claimant state," the ministry said.