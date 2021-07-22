UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Filing Complaint Against Ukraine With ECHR Long Overdue

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Moscow Says Filing Complaint Against Ukraine With ECHR Long Overdue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Filing a complaint against Ukraine in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) was long overdue, and the current situation left Moscow no other choice, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said that Moscow is filing an inter-state complaint against Kiev in the ECHR.

"This step is long overdue.

The current situation in Ukraine left Russia no choice but to involve international courts," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia has all legal grounds for initiating a process in the ECHR since "it advocates for the European legal order," the ministry added.

"We expect an impartial and non-politicized attitude of the ECHR to the Russian complaint, as well as a thorough examination by the court of the materials and evidence presented by the claimant state," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev All Court

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

14 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

18 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.