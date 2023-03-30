UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Foreign Journalists To Receive Visas Despite Incident With WSJ Correspondent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Moscow Says Foreign Journalists to Receive Visas Despite Incident With WSJ Correspondent

Foreign journalists will not have any problems with receive visas despite the arrest of the WSJ correspondent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Foreign journalists will not have any problems with receive visas despite the arrest of the WSJ correspondent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik that it has decided to arrest Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich for two months over espionage suspicions.

"No, it has nothing to do with it, visas are being issued as usual. We have no restrictions, neither for US citizens, nor for citizens of other countries. There will not be any problems for journalists for sure," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Court

Recent Stories

Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED1.7bn Thur ..

Dubai logs realty transactions worth AED1.7bn Thursday

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to start direct flights in Ma ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to start direct flights in May: Ambassador Kistafin

16 minutes ago
 CM's aide, CEO EZDMC discuss problems of industria ..

CM's aide, CEO EZDMC discuss problems of industrial sector

16 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks int'l ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asks int'l community for collective acti ..

13 minutes ago
 KPT 6-red Snooker Tournament-2023 to begin tomorro ..

KPT 6-red Snooker Tournament-2023 to begin tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 US Must Stay Ahead of China, Russia in AI, Machine ..

US Must Stay Ahead of China, Russia in AI, Machine Learning - Cyber Command

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.