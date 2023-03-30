Moscow Says Foreign Journalists to Receive Visas Despite Incident With WSJ Correspondent

(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign journalists will not have any problems with receive visas despite the arrest of the WSJ correspondent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Foreign journalists will not have any problems with receive visas despite the arrest of the WSJ correspondent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow told Sputnik that it has decided to arrest Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich for two months over espionage suspicions.

"No, it has nothing to do with it, visas are being issued as usual. We have no restrictions, neither for US citizens, nor for citizens of other countries. There will not be any problems for journalists for sure," Zakharova told a briefing.