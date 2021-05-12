UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Foreign Partners Like Proposed System For Mobile Apps Encryption Keys Escrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 11:40 AM

Moscow Says Foreign Partners Like Proposed System for Mobile Apps Encryption Keys Escrow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Foreign partners reacted positively to Russia's proposal to create a universal system for mobile applications encryption key escrow, which is aimed at facilitating law enforcement agencies' access to data, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In this context, I would like to draw your attention to the counterterrorism initiative of Russia's FSB [Federal Security Service] to create a universal system of trusted storage, or escrow, of encryption keys from mobile applications for prompt access of law enforcement agencies to the encrypted information," Syromolotov said.

"I will not go into detail. I will just say that this proposal has been generally received positively by foreign partners," the diplomat continued.

"As for social networks, serious risks are associated with the dissemination of information that glorifies violence, and terrorism, and that is aimed at radicalizing people ... and destabilizing the situation in countries and regions across the world," Syromolotov concluded.

Related Topics

World Russia Mobile From

Recent Stories

Almost 300 French Police Search for Man Accused of ..

2 minutes ago

Governor Sawar condemns Israeli terrorism

2 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Calls on Houthis to End ..

2 minutes ago

US Accuses China of Harassing, Intimidating Religi ..

2 minutes ago

DC holds online Kachehri

3 minutes ago

Gunman in Russia's Kazan Diagnosed With Brain Dise ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.