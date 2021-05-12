Moscow Says Foreign Partners Like Proposed System for Mobile Apps Encryption Keys Escrow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Foreign partners reacted positively to Russia's proposal to create a universal system for mobile applications encryption key escrow, which is aimed at facilitating law enforcement agencies' access to data, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In this context, I would like to draw your attention to the counterterrorism initiative of Russia's FSB [Federal Security Service] to create a universal system of trusted storage, or escrow, of encryption keys from mobile applications for prompt access of law enforcement agencies to the encrypted information," Syromolotov said.

"I will not go into detail. I will just say that this proposal has been generally received positively by foreign partners," the diplomat continued.

"As for social networks, serious risks are associated with the dissemination of information that glorifies violence, and terrorism, and that is aimed at radicalizing people ... and destabilizing the situation in countries and regions across the world," Syromolotov concluded.