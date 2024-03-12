Open Menu

Moscow Says Fought Off Multiple Attacks On Border Regions

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Moscow said on Tuesday its army had beaten back Ukrainian forces trying to claim territory in two Russian border regions, deploying warplanes, missiles and artillery to fend off the assaults.

The announcement came after several groups of Russian volunteers fighting for Ukraine said they had crossed the border in the region of Kursk in western Russia.

The defence ministry said that Russian forces "thwarted an attempt by the Kyiv regime to make a breakthrough into the border territory of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod and Kursk regions".

It said the first attempt began at 3:00 am local time (00:00 GMT) in the Belgorod region but that the Russian military and the Federal Security Service beat back the attacks.

It claimed without providing evidence to have destroyed dozens of Ukrainian servicemen as well as several armoured vehicles.

