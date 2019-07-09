Moscow Says Gives UK 24 Hours to Substantiate Accreditation Denial to RT, Sputnik

Russia gives London 24 hours to provide specific facts on the basis of which the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency were recently denied accreditation to the Global Conference for Media Freedom, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement Tuesday

"Apparently, London intends to resort to the concept of 'strategic ambiguity' voiced by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, making accusations and without presenting facts. Such an approach is unacceptable.

We demand that official London provide concrete facts within 24 hours, on the basis of which the corresponding statement was made," Zakharova said.

"Otherwise, we will regard the voiced accusations as slander, denigrating the business reputation of the Russian media, a vivid example of the spread of 'fake news' and disinformation," she said.

Zakharova said the UK had de facto deprived the Russian delegation of the opportunity to attend the conference by denying entry visas.