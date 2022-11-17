UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Grain Deal Automatically Extends For 120 Days, Because Of No Objections

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The grain deal is automatically extended for 120 days, if there are no objections, which there were none, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the Black Sea initiative for another 120 days.

"The text of the document provides for its automatic extension for another 120 days in the absence of objections from any of the parties. No such objections have been received," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the Russian side also allows the technical prolongation of the Black Sea Initiative without any changes in terms of timing and scope.

"Moscow has clearly and frankly emphasized and continues to emphasize the interconnected 'package' nature of the agreements on Ukrainian food and the effective implementation of the Russian-UN Memorandum on the normalization of domestic agricultural exports," the statement read.

Moscow believes that all issues concerning the obstacles to the supply of Russian fertilizers and food to global markets should be resolved in 120 days, and expects the UN Secretariat to fulfill its obligations in this regard, the ministry said.

"We note that after our repeated reminders, efforts began to be made to unblock about 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers detained in EU ports, which Russia transfers free of charge to developing countries in need. Further delay in the implementation of these urgently needed supplies is unacceptable," the ministry said.

Russia will also prevent all attempts to use the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea for provocative military, the ministry concluded.

