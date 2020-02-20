UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Hague Court Decision Favoring Ex-Shareholders Of Yukos 'Politically Motivated'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

Moscow Says Hague Court Decision Favoring Ex-Shareholders of Yukos 'Politically Motivated'

The decision of the Appeals Court in The Hague, which has ruled in favor of former shareholders of the now-defunct Russian oil giant Yukos, is politically motivated, Moscow will contest it in a Dutch higher court, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The decision of the Appeals Court in The Hague, which has ruled in favor of former shareholders of the now-defunct Russian oil giant Yukos, is politically motivated, Moscow will contest it in a Dutch higher court, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

On Tuesday, the appeals court in The Hague ruled that Russia must pay $50 billion to former Yukos shareholders, overruling a lower court's decision.

Following the announcement, the Russian Ministry of Justice said that Moscow would contest the ruling in the Dutch Supreme Court.

"Russia has repeatedly stated that the international arbitration court did not have the authority to consider the dispute, and its decision itself represents a politically motivated act," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing in Moscow.

"Russia will continue to seek the cancellation of this decision in the Supreme Court of the Netherlands," she added.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Moscow Russia Oil The Hague Netherlands Billion Court

Recent Stories

Aviation Summit in Jordan Postponed Indefinitely D ..

2 minutes ago

President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince tour Ghanadha Re ..

11 minutes ago

Moscow Says Amid Cyberattacks Claims It Never Medd ..

2 minutes ago

Hanau Shooting Represents 'New Manifestation' of R ..

2 minutes ago

Oslo's Attempts to Limit Russian Presence on Spits ..

9 minutes ago

Investors Agree to Pour $5.5Bln Into Russian Satel ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.