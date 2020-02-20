Moscow Says Hague Court Decision Favoring Ex-Shareholders of Yukos 'Politically Motivated'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The decision of the Appeals Court in The Hague, which has ruled in favor of former shareholders of the now-defunct Russian oil giant Yukos, is politically motivated, Moscow will contest it in a Dutch higher court, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

On Tuesday, the appeals court in The Hague ruled that Russia must pay $50 billion to former Yukos shareholders, overruling a lower court's decision.

Following the announcement, the Russian Ministry of Justice said that Moscow would contest the ruling in the Dutch Supreme Court.

"Russia has repeatedly stated that the international arbitration court did not have the authority to consider the dispute, and its decision itself represents a politically motivated act," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing in Moscow.

"Russia will continue to seek the cancellation of this decision in the Supreme Court of the Netherlands," she added.