Moscow Says Handed Over Draft Documents to Ukraine Many Days Ago as Part of Negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia handed over draft documents to the Ukrainian side many days ago as part of the negotiation process, Kiev responded to some of them, but some are yet unanswered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The spokesman did not go into details as to when the next round of negotiations can take place, saying that the schedule of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is floating.

"(Russia's position on the talks) is well known to the Ukrainian side. That is all I can say. And it is explained not only orally but also very clearly formulated in writing, and all the necessary draft documents ... were handed over to the Ukrainians many days ago," Peskov told reporters.

He noted that the Ukrainian side "responded to some, but some left unanswered."