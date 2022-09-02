UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Has No Intention Of Pushing Middle East Countries Into Recognizing LPR, DPR

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Moscow Says Has No Intention of Pushing Middle East Countries Into Recognizing LPR, DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Moscow is not going to impose recognition of the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) on the middle Eastern countries, since this is supposed to be their sovereign decision, a senior official with the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"As for the possibility of recognition of the LPR and DPR by other countries (of the region), this is a sovereign decision of any independent state. Naturally, we can only welcome such steps. Unlike our Western partners, we are not going to impose them on anyone," Alexander Kinshchak, the head of the Middle East and North Africa Department, said.

He also recalled that Syria had officially recognized the independence and sovereignty of the LPR and the DPR in late June.

"According to available information, the parties are currently working on establishing diplomatic relations," Kinshchak added.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. The republics were then recognized by the breakaway state of South Ossetia. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the republics. The DPR and LPR were also recognized by the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia in February, Syria in June and North Korea in July.

