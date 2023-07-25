Moscow Says Has No Military Presence in Africa, Provides Only Security Help to Some States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russia has no military presence in Africa, with requests of certain African countries concerning only security assistance, Russian ambassador-at-large Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We do not have military presence there (in Africa).

There are requests to Russia to provide security assistance. But it is not military presence. Military presence is when the one is sending troops. We are not sending them. We are sending instructors at the request of African states," Ozerov said.