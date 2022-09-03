Moscow Says Has Proof Kiev Asked to Equip Bayraktars With Chemical Spraying Systems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Kiev asked Turkish drone manufacturer Bayraktar to add the option of equipping their drones with a chemical spraying device with the capacity of over 20 liters, a senior Russian military official said Saturday.

"We have a confirmation of Ukraine's request to the Turkish manufacturer of Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles dated December 15, 2021 about the possibility of equipping this UAV with aerosol spraying systems and mechanisms with a capacity of more than 20 liters," Igor Kirillov said.

According to Kirillov, who is in charge of the Russian Armed Forces' radiological, chemical and biological defense, Ukraine's interest in supplies of drones equipped with technical means of delivery and use of biological weapons is of extreme concern.