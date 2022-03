Moscow Says Hit Center for Training Foreign Mercenaries, Ukrainian Nationalists in Ukraine

Russian troops have hit a center for training foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian nationalists in the Rivne region with precision-guided cruise missiles overnight, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russian troops have hit a center for training foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian nationalists in the Rivne region with precision-guided cruise missiles overnight, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"On the night of March 21, high-precision air-launched cruise missiles attacked a center for training foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian nationalist formations at the Nova Lyubomyrka combined-arms training ground in the Rivne region," Konashenkov told reporters.

he added that more that 80 mercenaries and Ukrainian nationalists were eliminated.