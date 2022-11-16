Moscow Says Impartial Investigation of Missile Incident in Poland Will Expose Provocation

Moscow believes that an impartial investigation of the missile incident in Poland and the publication of its results will expose the provocation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Moscow believes that an impartial investigation of the missile incident in Poland and the publication of its results will expose the provocation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We are confident that an impartial investigation and the publication of its results will expose this provocation," the ministry said in a statement.

The public reaction of some NATO countries to the missile incident is outrageous, foreign media have replicated false claims that Russia may be the culprit, the ministry said.

"We are seeing an outrageous public reaction to the incident in a number of NATO countries, and the media, which in unison and without a desire to make sense of the situation, hastened to repreat absolutely false, unfounded allegations that Russia could be the culprit," the statement read.

Media reported on Tuesday that a missile fell in a Polish region bordering Ukraine, killing two people. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that there are no indications that Russia is preparing a military offensive against the alliance and that preliminary analysis suggests that the missile incident in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said Russian troops had not carried out any strikes near the Polish border and the photos circulated in media had nothing to do with Russian weapons. The Polish authorities said the missile was Russian-made. Some experts suggested it can be a missile launched by the Ukrainian military's S-300 air-defense system.