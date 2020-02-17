Moscow Says Implementation of Its Proposals on Gulf Security to Help Build Regional Trust

The implementation of Moscow's proposal on the formation of a comprehensive mechanism to ensure collective security in the Persian Gulf region will help build trust across the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday in a message to the Valdai Discussion Club

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The implementation of Moscow's proposal on the formation of a comprehensive mechanism to ensure collective security in the Persian Gulf region will help build trust across the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday in a message to the Valdai Discussion Club.

"It is obvious that the best way to avoid escalation is proactive measures and the prevention of new conflicts. In this regard, Russia advocates the establishment of a comprehensive mechanism for collective security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf region," Lavrov transmitted in a message read out by his deputy Igor Morgulov.

Moscow had tabled a proposal at the UN to ensure collective security and build trust in the tension-riddled region. Some of the measures include a withdrawal of foreign naval forces from the gulf waters, the creation of a demilitarized zone and practicing complete transparency in the purchase and movement of arms in the region.

"We are convinced that the consistent implementation of these proposals will help lay the foundation for mutual trust in the Middle East region," Morgulov added.

The Persian Gulf and the downstream Strait of Hormuz transport a sizable chunk of the world's seaborne crude oil, but the all-important waters have been crisscrossed with antagonisms between regional powers in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The tensions have prompted a mix of international naval forces to increase patrols on the waters, such as the US, UK, South Korea and the contingent of EU states.