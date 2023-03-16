UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says In Contact With Ankara Over Transit Of Sanctioned Goods To Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Moscow Says in Contact With Ankara Over Transit of Sanctioned Goods to Russia

Russian and Turkish authorities are in close contact over the disruptions in trade transit reported by some Russian importers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russian and Turkish authorities are in close contact over the disruptions in trade transit reported by some Russian importers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We intend to develop beneficial trade and economic cooperation with Turkey. Both Russian and Turkish responsible agencies and ministries are in close contact to resolve related practical issues, including the one you have mentioned," Zakharova told a briefing, answering the question on recent problems with transit of goods from Turkey to Russia.

Last week, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported, citing Russian logistics companies, that Turkey had blocked the transit of sanctioned goods under the so-called parallel � or unofficial � import regime to Russia. The Russian embassy and trade mission in Turkey later said the authorities of both countries were in talks on the matter.

On Monday, Burak Gunaydin, an expert of the Turkish Exporters' Assembly, told Sputnik that the organization had not received any official notifications in connection with a possible blocking of the transit of sanctioned goods to Russia.

