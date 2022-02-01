UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Informed Foreign Military Attaches About Drills In Belarus On February 10-20

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Moscow Says Informed Foreign Military Attaches About Drills in Belarus on February 10-20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russia informed foreign military attaches about the conduct of the Russian-Belarusian exercise from February 10-20 within the framework of voluntary transparency, its parameters did not require Moscow to do this, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

During a meeting, the minister said that from February 10-20, a joint exercise, dubbed "The Union Determination-2022" (Soyuznaya Reshimost) will be held at five Belarusian training grounds. The tasks of ensuring the military security of the allied state and countering terrorism will be practiced, he added.

"The number of participants in the maneuvers and the main weapons systems does not exceed the parameters established by the 2011 Vienna document, which does not require us to notify our foreign partners about ongoing activities. However, the Russian Ministry of Defense informed the military attaches of foreign states about the verification and joint exercise within the framework of voluntary transparency," he said.

