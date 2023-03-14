Moscow Says Informed Kiev, Ankara of Its Position on Grain Deal Extension for 60 Days

Russia has informed Turkey and Ukraine of its position regarding the extension of the grain deal for 60 days, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russia has informed Turkey and Ukraine of its position regarding the extension of the grain deal for 60 days, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Vershinin said that Moscow did not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days.

"We informed the UN representatives about it in detail yesterday, and we informed the representatives of Turkey and Ukraine," Vershinin said.