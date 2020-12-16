UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Int'l Human Rights Groups Remain Silent On Press Freedom Violations In Latvia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Moscow Says Int'l Human Rights Groups Remain Silent on Press Freedom Violations in Latvia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Moscow notes the silence of international human rights organizations regarding violations of press freedom in Latvia, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, in the wake of new incidents of Latvia's pressure on Russian-speaking journalists under the pretext of the violation of EU sanctions.

"We reiterate that international human rights organizations are silent, stubbornly silent, apparently, they do it deliberately ... We repeat once again our call on international organizations that specialize in the protection of journalists and freedom of speech to give their impartial assessment of what is happening [in Latvia]," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat added that the Latvian authorities' attempts to justify their actions were not convincing.

Earlier in December, several Russian-speaking Latvian journalists, who wrote articles for Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia outlets, among other media, have faced accusations related to EU sanctions violations. Both outlets are part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, whose director general, Dmitry Kiselev, is on the EU sanctions list. However, Latvian journalists work as freelance journalists for the outlets are not their employees.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said last week that legal proceedings against the journalists were in line with EU guidelines, adding that Riga "scrupulously applies" the bloc's sanctions.

In response, Moscow said that the EU sanctions were individual and concerned only Kiselev and thus could not apply to everyone who cooperates with the media group.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Riga Latvia December Media

Recent Stories

FAB opens Jakarta office to support MENA-Indonesia ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

51 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

1 hour ago

SAP, Expo 2020 Dubai launch education webinars

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

1 hour ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.