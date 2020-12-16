MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Moscow notes the silence of international human rights organizations regarding violations of press freedom in Latvia, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, in the wake of new incidents of Latvia's pressure on Russian-speaking journalists under the pretext of the violation of EU sanctions.

"We reiterate that international human rights organizations are silent, stubbornly silent, apparently, they do it deliberately ... We repeat once again our call on international organizations that specialize in the protection of journalists and freedom of speech to give their impartial assessment of what is happening [in Latvia]," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The diplomat added that the Latvian authorities' attempts to justify their actions were not convincing.

Earlier in December, several Russian-speaking Latvian journalists, who wrote articles for Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia outlets, among other media, have faced accusations related to EU sanctions violations. Both outlets are part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, whose director general, Dmitry Kiselev, is on the EU sanctions list. However, Latvian journalists work as freelance journalists for the outlets are not their employees.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said last week that legal proceedings against the journalists were in line with EU guidelines, adding that Riga "scrupulously applies" the bloc's sanctions.

In response, Moscow said that the EU sanctions were individual and concerned only Kiselev and thus could not apply to everyone who cooperates with the media group.