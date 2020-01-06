UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says Iran Nuclear Deal Must Remain 'priority' For All Sides

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 09:24 PM

Moscow says Iran nuclear deal must remain 'priority' for all sides

Moscow on Monday urged parties to the Iran nuclear deal to treat salvaging the agreement as a "priority", calling on European partners to fulfil their obligations to ensure Iran stays committed to the accord

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Moscow on Monday urged parties to the Iran nuclear deal to treat salvaging the agreement as a "priority", calling on European partners to fulfil their obligations to ensure Iran stays committed to the accord.

Tehran announced the latest rollback of its commitments under the 2015 accord on Sunday following the US assassination of a top general.

Russia is one of the five remaining parties in the deal following the pullout by the US in 2018, with the other four being Britain, China, France and Germany.

"Keeping the broad agreements and ensuring their sustained implementation must remain a priority task for all partners," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the announcement by Tehran of a further rollback of its commitments, by foregoing the limit on the number of centrifuges, "does not carry any threat from the point of view of nuclear weapon proliferation".

Tehran has repeatedly said that the troubled deal can be rescued if parties can help it circumvent crippling US sanctions, and on Sunday it said it would return to its commitments if sanctions were lifted and Iran benefited.

Moscow pointed out "holes" in the approach to the deal by other parties. "We hope that the necessary outcomes will be achieved. A lot depends on our European colleagues," it said.

Russia "keeps full commitment" to the deal and is "ready to continue work" on it, the statement said, calling on "political will and a decisive collective response" from others.

"We are certain that when these challenges are overcome, the Iranian side will have no reason to deviate from the agreed-upon demands," it said.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have spiked following the US drone strike in Iraq that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Russia and Iran are allies in the conflict in Syria, having supported the Syrian government for years against the opposition, and Soleimani had been Iran's pointman in organising its forces and foreign proxies on the battlefield.

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday spoke with the chief of Iranian General Staff Mohammad Bagheri on "avoiding escalation of the situation in Syria and the middle East due to the murder" of Soleimani.

Related Topics

Drone Murder Defence Minister Syria Iran Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Iraq France Germany Tehran Middle East Sunday 2015 2018 All From Government Agreement Top Weapon Opposition Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

12 minutes ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

25 minutes ago

UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and ..

40 minutes ago

Preparations underway for 16th Edition of Steel Fa ..

1 hour ago

Officers asked to redress citizens' complaints tim ..

33 seconds ago

Senate debates amendments to Constitution in view ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.