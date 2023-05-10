UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Iran, Turkey, Syria Ministers Agree To Draft Roadmap On Ankara-Damascus Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Moscow Says Iran, Turkey, Syria Ministers Agree to Draft Roadmap on Ankara-Damascus Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The foreign ministers of Russia, Syria, Turkey, and Iran agreed to instruct their deputies to prepare a roadmap to promote the restoration of relations between Ankara and Damascus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow has proposed within the framework of the quadrilateral format of Russia-Iran-Turkey-Syria to prepare a roadmap on the normalization of relations between Damascus and Ankara for the next meeting of foreign ministers, which will then be presented to the presidents.

"The participants also agreed on tasking the Deputy Foreign Ministers to prepare a road map to advance the relations between Türkiye and Syria in coordination with the work of ministries of defense and special services of the four countries," the statement said.

The parties agreed to continue high-level contacts and technical talks in the quadripartite format, according to the statement.

