Moscow Says Iran's New Steps On Uranium Enrichment Deviation From JCPOA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:01 AM

Moscow Says Iran's New Steps on Uranium Enrichment Deviation From JCPOA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Iran's actions to produce uranium metal and increase uranium-enrichment capacities run counter to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for a settlement around the Iranian nuclear program, but Russia understands that they are due to a lack of progress in restoring the deal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Iran's actions are yet another deviation from the agreements set forth in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the settlement of the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA). We understand that in many respects the reason for this step was the lack of specific practical results of efforts to restore the full implementation of the 'nuclear deal,' while the unilateral US sanctions against Iran and third countries cooperating with it continue to be effective," Zakharova said in a statement.

"However, we are concerned that this is further alienating us from the desired goal, and the task of creating conditions for the sustainable implementation of comprehensive agreements continues to become more difficult," she added.

Russia calls for a quick resumption of talks in Vienna on the restoration of the JCPOA, Zakharova said.

"We are convinced that the only way out of this situation is the early resumption of the negotiation process to 'revive' the JCPOA. We call on all partners in the 'nuclear deal,' as well as the United States to refrain from rash steps that will create additional obstacles to normalizing the situation around the Iranian nuclear program," she said.

