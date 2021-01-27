UrduPoint.com
Moscow Says Iran's Preparations For Uranium Metal Production Monitored By IAEA

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:25 PM

Moscow Says Iran's Preparations for Uranium Metal Production Monitored by IAEA

Iran's nuclear activities are being conducted under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including Tehran's preparations for uranium metal production, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Iran's nuclear activities are being conducted under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including Tehran's preparations for uranium metal production, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Iranian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi announced that Tehran had begun work on the production of uranium metal.

"All nuclear activities in Iran are under the relentless control of the IAEA ... All the steps that were recently taken by Tehran, including the start of uranium enrichment to 20 percent and the preparation of the infrastructure for the production of uranium metal, were also carried out under the strict supervision of the agency's inspectors," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

It added that the IAEA continued to make sure that Iran's nuclear program was exclusively peaceful, as repeatedly claimed by Tehran.

The Iranian parliament ratified in late 2020 the bill on Strategic Action for Lifting of Sanctions in response to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The law effectively absolves the country from its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and allows it to enrich uranium to 20 percent purity or higher, which can be used to create nuclear weapons.

