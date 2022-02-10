UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Israeli Strikes At Targets In Syria Gross Violation Of Sovereignty

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Moscow Says Israeli Strikes at Targets in Syria Gross Violation of Sovereignty

Israeli strikes at targets in Syria are a gross violation of sovereignty, they may provoke a sharp escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Israeli strikes at targets in Syria are a gross violation of sovereignty, they may provoke a sharp escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Continued Israeli strikes against targets in Syrian territory cause deep concern. They are a gross violation of Syrian sovereignty and are capable of provoking a sharp escalation of the situation. In addition, such actions create serious risks for international civil air traffic. Not to mention the fact that the ongoing attacks on Syrian military facilities lead to a decrease in the combat potential of the Syrian Armed Forces and negatively affect the effectiveness of the efforts undertaken by the Syrians and their allies to eliminate the terrorist presence in this country," Zakharova said in a statement.

She recalled that Russia consistently and resolutely opposed the transformation of Syria into an arena of armed confrontation between third countries.

"We once again urge the Israeli side to refrain from such violent actions," she concluded.

