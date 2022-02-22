UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Issue Of LPR, DPR Borders To Be Settled After Ratifying Friendship Treaties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Moscow Says Issue of LPR, DPR Borders to Be Settled After Ratifying Friendship Treaties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia must first ratify the friendship treaties with the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), then discuss within what borders Russia recognizes the DPR and the LPR, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Let our legislators play their role today and let the legal process (of the ratification of the treaty) take place," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

Commenting on the West's reaction, the diplomat said that it does not need grounds for imposing sanctions against Russia.

