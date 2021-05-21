Moscow Says It Was US Decision to Close Consulates General in Yekaterinburg, Vladivostok

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The United States itself, without any external pressure, decided to suspend the work of the consulates general in Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The US side itself, without any external influence, made a sovereign decision to 'freeze' the work of this diplomatic mission [the consulate general in Yekaterinburg], as well as the consulate general in Vladivostok, which, of course, negatively affected the provision of consular services not only to Russian citizens, but also to Americans," Zakharova said in a statement.

It is unlawful to look for the guilty, explaining this step by the ban on hiring local personnel introduced in Russia, she said.

Zakharova recalled that not Moscow, but Washington "unleashed a long 'visa war,' illegally confiscating Russian diplomatic property in the United States, closing the Russian consulates in Seattle and San Francisco, which cut off the residents of the entire US west coast from receiving consular services.

"

Russian diplomatic missions in the United States will continue to fully carry out consular services, despite the pressure, Zakharova said.

"Despite the constantly increasing pressure from the US authorities, the remaining Russian consulates general in Houston and New York, as well as the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Washington, continue to work with full dedication without switching to a 'light regime,' like the US diplomatic mission in Moscow did. Consular services will be provided us in the required volumes, regardless of unfavorable external circumstances, while at least the slightest opportunity remains for this," Zakharova said.