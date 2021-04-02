Moscow Says JCPOA Committee Members Ready to Solve Issues Over Nuclear Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

The participants of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iran nuclear deal, "seem to be ready" to make efforts to ensure that issues over the nuclear deal are settled, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The participants of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iran nuclear deal, "seem to be ready" to make efforts to ensure that issues over the nuclear deal are settled, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

"The virtual meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA is over. Discussions were quite businesslike and will continue. The impression is that we are on the right track but the way ahead will not be easy and will require intensive efforts. The stakeholders seem to be ready for that," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.