UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Says JCPOA Committee Members Ready To Solve Issues Over Nuclear Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Moscow Says JCPOA Committee Members Ready to Solve Issues Over Nuclear Deal

The participants of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iran nuclear deal, "seem to be ready" to make efforts to ensure that issues over the nuclear deal are settled, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The participants of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iran nuclear deal, "seem to be ready" to make efforts to ensure that issues over the nuclear deal are settled, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

"The virtual meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA is over. Discussions were quite businesslike and will continue. The impression is that we are on the right track but the way ahead will not be easy and will require intensive efforts. The stakeholders seem to be ready for that," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Twitter Nuclear Vienna

Recent Stories

Ehsaas Survey to be completed by June this year: D ..

28 minutes ago

Death Toll From Taiwan Train Derailment Grows to 5 ..

1 minute ago

Eight gamblers arrested in sargodha

1 minute ago

Joint Commission of JCPOA to Convene on April 6 in ..

1 minute ago

CIS Foreign Ministers to Meet in Minsk on October ..

1 minute ago

Inclusion of corona treatment in Sehat Card a land ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.