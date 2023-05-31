UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Kiev Blocked All Initiatives Of IAEA Head On Strengthening Safety Of ZNPP

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Moscow Says Kiev Blocked All Initiatives of IAEA Head on Strengthening Safety of ZNPP

Kiev blocked all the initiatives proposed by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi regarding strengthening the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Kiev blocked all the initiatives proposed by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi regarding strengthening the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"Kiev blocked all the initiatives of the IAEA Director General aimed at strengthening the safety of the ZNPP: the first one � the draft trilateral agreements, then the format of two separate bilateral agreements between Russia-IAEA and Ukraine-IAEA," Grushko said.

The Ukrainian authorities also rejected the proposal of the IAEA chief to create an operational and nuclear security protection zone at the station.

"Kiev's insistence on creating risks for the safe operation of the ZNPP has an explanation": ... its leadership clearly fulfills the requirements of Washington and London, which, for the sake of political interests, easily sacrifice both people's lives and the safety of nuclear facilities on the European continent," the diplomat concluded.

